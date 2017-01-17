Cleveland Councilman Zack Reed wrong to try to sabotage $12 million...
There is a fair way to fight, even in politics -- and Cleveland City Councilman Zack Reed crossed the line when he sent a letter last week asking the U.S. Department of Transportation to reject a 30-day extension for the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority to repay $12 million tied to Cleveland's closure of Public Square to buses. Reed demanded in the Jan. 12 letter to Anthony Foxx, U.S. secretary of transportation, that the feds insist on public hearings on the square's closure as a condition for extending the time to pay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Was Dumb fired from Rovers Morning Glory (Aug '14)
|Tue
|Scars
|44
|Canton man charged in slaying of beloved Clevel...
|Mon
|jdz1987
|1
|Marcia Fudge
|Jan 15
|word
|1
|High School Senior Elected To School Board (Nov '09)
|Jan 14
|thenewthemoonvill...
|2
|Cleveland Clinic doc apologizes for anti-vax co...
|Jan 14
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|2
|Theodore Decker: We should all be concerned abo...
|Jan 5
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Cleveland homicide detectives investigating aft...
|Jan 3
|Cops are degenerates
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC