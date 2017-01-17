Cleveland Councilman Zack Reed wrong ...

Cleveland Councilman Zack Reed wrong to try to sabotage $12 million...

Read more: The Plain Dealer

There is a fair way to fight, even in politics -- and Cleveland City Councilman Zack Reed crossed the line when he sent a letter last week asking the U.S. Department of Transportation to reject a 30-day extension for the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority to repay $12 million tied to Cleveland's closure of Public Square to buses. Reed demanded in the Jan. 12 letter to Anthony Foxx, U.S. secretary of transportation, that the feds insist on public hearings on the square's closure as a condition for extending the time to pay.

