Cleveland concert photographer Judie Vegh builds buzz with Juliette Lewis EP cover, gallery show

Judie Vegh was never expecting the news that actress-turned-singer Juliette Lewis wanted to use one of her photos for the new EP, "Future Deep," that would be released in November 2016. Now, it's the cover of her vinyl, CD and tour merchandise, as well as part of Vegh's first solo show, which opens Friday, Jan. 6, at Cleveland Heights-University Heights Public Library, 2345 Lee Rd. The show runs through the end of the month.

