Cleveland Clinic doc apologizes for anti-vax column, hospital promises discipline
Dr. Daniel Neides of the Cleveland Clinic will be "appropriately disciplined" by the hospital system for a guest column he penned on cleveland.com this week that questioned the safety of vaccines and espoused anti-scientific views on flu, childhood vaccines, and other health topics. Neides is the COO of the Clinic's Wellness Institute and a family physician.
