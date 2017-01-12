Cleveland churches oppose using tax dollars to pay for $140 million Quicken Loans Arena renovations
Greater Cleveland Congregations has announced it is "Not All In" on a plan to use tax dollars for half of a $140 million makeover of Quicken Loans Arena. The group of 43 churches and organizations wants equal public investment in Cleveland residents and neighborhoods.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
