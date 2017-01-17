Cleveland Bazaar and Lake Affect Studios team up for 'After the...
Downtown's Lake Affect Studios , 1615 East 25th St., has become one of the most unique new venues in the city, regularly hosting events like their popular Platform Concert series and rooftop yoga, as well as becoming a destination for weddings. Also among those offerings is the popular handmade market, Cleveland Bazaar .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Well Well
|20,775
|Siko family shot in late 80s
|Jan 20
|Jat
|1
|Help
|Jan 19
|Looking
|1
|Was Dumb fired from Rovers Morning Glory (Aug '14)
|Jan 17
|Scars
|44
|Canton man charged in slaying of beloved Clevel...
|Jan 16
|jdz1987
|1
|Marcia Fudge
|Jan 15
|word
|1
|High School Senior Elected To School Board (Nov '09)
|Jan 14
|thenewthemoonvill...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC