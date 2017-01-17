Cleveland 8 mins ago 4:31 p.m.City of Cleveland ends recovery operations for missing plane

Cleveland 8 mins ago 4:31 p.m.City of...

City of Cleveland ends recovery operations for missing plane

Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

The city held a news conference at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and announced that today was the last day for recovery operations in Lake Erie for the plane that went missing over Lake Erie on Dec. 29. Crews returned to the water Tuesday to resume their search efforts, specifically looking for more human remains. None were recovered.

