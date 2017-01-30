Cleveland 59 mins ago 6:46 p.m.Murders of women go unsolved along East 93rd

Outside an abandoned home in the 9400 block of Fuller Avenue, the place where police found the body of a young woman this weekend , the community now has a theory. Citing similarities to the deaths of Ashley Leszyeski, Christine Malone, Jameela Hasan, and Jazmine Trotter, there are concerns the woman may have been the victim of a serial killer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.