Cleveland 39 mins ago 9:05 a.m.Missing plane search teams investigate 'large piece of debris'
CLEVELAND Teams searching for the missing plane that vanished over Lake Erie last month are investigating a larger piece of debris, according to city officials. "At this time, it is not clear what that piece of debris is or whether it is related to this operation," according to a news release from the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleveland Clinic doc apologizes for anti-vax co...
|1 hr
|Username
|1
|Theodore Decker: We should all be concerned abo...
|Jan 5
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Cleveland homicide detectives investigating aft...
|Jan 3
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|John Carroll University should change name, div...
|Jan 2
|JCU Streak
|1
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|Jan 2
|Amnie
|120
|Lifeline Cell Phone Reps. Wanted- FULL TIME- Gr...
|Dec 25
|LIFELINE CELL PHO...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC