Cleveland 22 mins ago 5:34 p.m.Cleveland police officer arrested on allegations of sexual assault

Cleveland police officer arrested on allegations of sexual assault

PARMA, Ohio -- A Cleveland Police officer has been placed on unpaid administrative leave after a weekend arrest on allegations he assaulted his ex-girlfriend in Parma. Around noon on Saturday, Parma officers responded to a call from the 7000 block of State Road to check on the welfare of 42-year-old Gina Oliver.

