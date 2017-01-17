Cleveland 2 hour ago 10:43 a.m.Charge dropped against man who burned flag at RNC in Ohio
The man whose case led to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the burning of the American flag being protected by free speech no longer faces a charge over another flag-burning at last summer's Republican National Convention in Cleveland. Cleveland.com reports court filings show prosecutors last week dropped the misdemeanor assault charge against Gregory "Joey" Johnson.
