Cleveland 17 mins ago 9:36 a.m.Cleveland couple searching for answers after dog shot on Christmas

According to the owner's girlfriend, 2-year-old American Pit Bull mix Ellie was let into the backyard at the couple's home near E. 49th Street and McBride Avenue by an unknown person late Christmas Day or in the early hours of Dec. 26. Ellie was shot twice in the back yard. A veterinarian says Ellie was probably lying down at the time of the attack.

