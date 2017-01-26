Cleveland 16 mins ago 11:54 a.m.Cleveland Clinic doctor among travelers Trump order affected
An internal medicine resident at the Cleveland Clinic was among those refused entry to the United States under an executive order by President Donald Trump. Suha Abushamma has been employed at the hospital since July on a work visa.
