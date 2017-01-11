Cleveland 13 mins ago 12:01 a.m.Steph...

Cleveland 13 mins ago 12:01 a.m.Stephen Halton murder still unsolved 3 years later

10 hrs ago

Whoever gunned down Cleveland Clinic employee Stephen Halton when he was on his way into work three years ago, is still out there. Three years later on a dreaded anniversary, their story is as much about frustration with Cleveland Police as it is about their ongoing pleas for justice.

