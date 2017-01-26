Cleveland 11 mins ago 9:21 p.m.Community searches for missing developmentally delayed girl
The community is currently searching for a missing developmentally delayed girl who disappeared on her way to school Thursday morning. The teen's family says her mental capacity may be close to that of an 8 or 9 year old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|melvin perez
|20,782
|Sports bar, close to the Q
|Jan 25
|Chilly
|1
|Review: About Face Permanent Cosmetics (Oct '08)
|Jan 25
|Highly Satisfied
|22
|John Carroll University Baseball Coach (Aug '12)
|Jan 24
|kdhorwath
|3
|Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10)
|Jan 24
|Vickie
|23
|Do not buy Toshiba copiers!!! (Jan '09)
|Jan 23
|jan
|27
|Help
|Jan 19
|Looking
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC