Cleveland 1 hour ago 4:42 p.m.RTA bus driver fired after hitting, killing pedestrian in December
The RTA bus driver who was behind the wheel when a pedestrian was struck and killed at Public Square has been terminated, RTA announced Friday. Antoinette Peterkin was crisis suspended following the Dec. 7, 2016 incident in which 69-year-old Joan Kuendig was struck and killed at East Roadway and Rockwell Avenue.
