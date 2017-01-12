Canton man charged in slaying of beloved Cleveland bartender during bar robbery
A second man is charged in connection with the deadly shooting of a beloved Cleveland bartender during an October robbery. Dwayne Sims, 21, of Canton, is charged with aggravated murder.
