Canton man charged in slaying of beloved Cleveland bartender during bar robbery

7 hrs ago

A second man is charged in connection with the deadly shooting of a beloved Cleveland bartender during an October robbery. Dwayne Sims, 21, of Canton, is charged with aggravated murder.

