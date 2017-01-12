Brothers accused in Christmas Day car...

Brothers accused in Christmas Day carjacking, attempted shooting on Cleveland's East Side

Two brothers are charged in connection with a Christmas Day carjacking and attempted shooting in Cleveland's Woodland Hills neighborhood. Warrants were issued Monday for Saron Williams, 20, and Sarontay Williams, 19, both of Garfield Heights, according to court records.

