Boozin in Your Onesie Bar Crawl hits Cleveland
On Saturday, the all-day bar crawl hits the Flats East Bank. The roving bash - which is taking place in a variety of cities across the country and is produced by national party promoter Elite Bar Crawls -- features adults dressed in onesies going gaga from bar to bar.
