Arsonist accused of setting fire to Cleveland apartment after getting eviction notice
A convicted arsonist is accused of trying to burn down an apartment building where more than a dozen people lived after getting an eviction notice earlier in the day, police said. Marvin Fisher, 54, is charged with aggravated arson.
