Arrest made in deadly shooting at Gar...

Arrest made in deadly shooting at Garfield Heights barbershop

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Clemons on Monday evening, police said. Details of the arrest were not immediately available.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: About Face Permanent Cosmetics (Oct '08) 2 hr Highly Satisfied 22
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Meh 20,776
John Carroll University Baseball Coach (Aug '12) 17 hr kdhorwath 3
News Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10) Tue Vickie 23
Do not buy Toshiba copiers!!! (Jan '09) Mon jan 27
Help Jan 19 Looking 1
Was Dumb fired from Rovers Morning Glory (Aug '14) Jan 17 Scars 44
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,499 • Total comments across all topics: 278,243,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC