'Appalling' state of Cleveland police complaint investigators must be fixed, monitor says
The Cleveland monitor released his semiannual report on the city's progress in reforming its police department Tuesday evening, reiterating past statements on the city's progress but using the most pointedly critical words to date about the department's lackluster efforts to investigate citizen complaints.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleveland Clinic doc apologizes for anti-vax co...
|Mon
|Username
|1
|Theodore Decker: We should all be concerned abo...
|Jan 5
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Cleveland homicide detectives investigating aft...
|Jan 3
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|John Carroll University should change name, div...
|Jan 2
|JCU Streak
|1
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|Jan 2
|Amnie
|120
|Lifeline Cell Phone Reps. Wanted- FULL TIME- Gr...
|Dec 25
|LIFELINE CELL PHO...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC