Anti-Trumper John Kasich to doubters: I'm no lame duck

13 hrs ago

In less than a year's time, Ohio Gov. John Kasich has gone from an "adult in the room" alternative in a fractious Republican presidential field, to a potential convention spoiler in Cleveland, to now facing a hostile new president who reached down personally to seize control of the state GOP. The roller coaster ride has left many wondering whether Kasich's political star and personal influence have faded.

