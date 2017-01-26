Animus in Army Corps' emails toward Cleveland requires judicial rebuke: editorial

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has long been accused of being arrogant, closed-minded and high-handed toward Cleveland and the state of Ohio and not a bit concerned about finding a solution to a years-long dispute over Cuyahoga River dredge disposal. Now there is written proof in several emails that emerged as part of a lawsuit by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and the Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority against the Army Corps.

