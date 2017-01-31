An analysis of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson's 3 terms in office, as he seeks a 4th

With Mayor Frank Jackson's announcement Tuesday that he will be seeking an unprecedented fourth four-year term, cleveland.com takes a look back at his record and policy decisions - his strengths and vulnerabilities -- that likely will take center stage as more challengers enter the race. From police violence to economic development, the airport to the city's schools, these are some of the issues upon which the next mayor of Cleveland will be chosen.

