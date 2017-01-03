Alabama father who kidnapped son, lived under fake names in Cleveland wants out of prison

A man who pleaded guilty to kidnapping his toddler son from his mother's home in Alabama and raising him in Cleveland under fake names wants released from prison early. The lawyer representing Bobby Hernandez filed a motion requesting a hearing in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court so the 54-year-old could make his case for early release after serving just more than one year of a four-year sentence.

