Activist Basheer Jones to challenge C...

Activist Basheer Jones to challenge Cleveland Councilman TJ Dow in 2017 city primary

Activist Basheer Jones is set to formally announced on January 16 his bid to unseat Cleveland Councilman TJ Dow, who represents Cleveland's Ward 7, which includes parts of the St. Clair-Superior and Hough neighborhoods. Jones, who challenged Dow unsuccessfully before, has been eyeing the race since October, when he slept for three days in a tent pitched in an empty lot at the corner of East 79th Street and Superior Avenue, just yards from a makeshift memorial of a homicide victim, to highlight violence in the city and draw attention to his possible candidacy.

