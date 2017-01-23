$2 million dirt bike park gets green light, Cleveland's east side Read Story Dawn Kendrick
Cheerleaders believe it's going to cut DOWN on crime...build UP an area that hasn't seen investment in years. Either way, Cleveland City Council has given the green light to a multi-million dollar dirt bike park, on the city's east side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
