Year in Review 2016: Cleveland dumped Rust Belt narrative by design
All it took to bury the burning river and cliche narratives of decline was an NBA championship victory and the Republican National Convention. No big whoop, right? Visiting journalists documented a sparkling downtown, a gorgeous art museum, shining medical centers, spectacular theaters and inviting hotels.
