Women who posed naked prior to RNC in Cleveland reunite with artist Spencer Tunick
Women who posed naked on the bank of the Cuyahoga River on July 17, before the start of the Republican National Convention, were wearing coats and sweaters on Wednesday for another meeting with artist Spencer Tunick. Tunick handed out signed copies of the photographs he took last summer and chatted with the models during a gathering at Phoenix Coffee on Bridge Avenue.
