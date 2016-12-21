Woman shot, killed in Cleveland's South Collinwood neighborhood
The incident happened about 10:15 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of E. 149th Street, a Cleveland police spokesman said. Police found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound in the driver's seat of the car, according to police.
