Woman attacks woman in apartment lobby; men cause...
Assault, Brookpark Road: A Cleveland woman, 23, was arrested at about 4:45 p.m. Dec. 17 after she attacked another woman in the lobby of Park Place Suites, 14011 Brookpark. Police were unable to say how the woman attacked the victim, whether the victim was injured or when and where they arrested the woman.
