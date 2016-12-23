Westlake officers cleared in robbery suspect's death
Two suburban Cleveland police officers will not face criminal charges in the October fatal shooting of a 26-year-old robbery suspect who brandished a pellet gun. Acting on a recommendation from outgoing Prosecutor Timothy McGinty, a Cuyahoga County grand jury declined to bring charges against Westlake officers Stephen Krebs and Anthony Lavolpa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|58 min
|granny s crinkly ...
|20,743
|Ohio.com - Four cases 20 years cold (Aug '07)
|18 hr
|INeedJustice
|46
|Cleveland 16 mins ago 10:53 a.m.LIST | New Year...
|Fri
|Cdlladora
|1
|FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09)
|Fri
|We bombed Japan
|78
|Prosecutors seek to toss cases made by rogue Oh...
|Dec 17
|Hostis Publicus
|1
|Do not buy Toshiba copiers!!! (Jan '09)
|Dec 17
|vodo
|26
|live from the djt hotel nyc
|Dec 17
|weagle
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC