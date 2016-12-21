U.S. Coast Guard searching for missing plane that left Cleveland
A small plane carrying six people went missing Thursday night after taking off from Burke Lakefront Airport, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The aircraft dropped off the radar around 11 p.m., according to Christopher Yaw, public affairs specialist with the Ninth Coast Guard District in Cleveland.
