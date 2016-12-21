Two new hotels open in Greater Clevel...

Two new hotels open in Greater Cleveland, bringing yearly total to 11

Read more: The Plain Dealer

In Independence, Greater Cleveland's first Home2 Suites by Hilton opened in early December, featuring 105 suites with kitchens, folding walls that separate bedrooms from living areas, an indoor pool, free Wi-Fi and more. Two more Home2 Suites are planned for the region, one in Beachwood and one in Middleburg Heights near the airport, both expected to open in early 2017.

