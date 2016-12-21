Sen. Jeff Sessions speaks at the 2016 RNC in Cleveland, Ohio on July 18, 2016.
Governor Robert Bentley's office confirms he interviewed several more elected Alabama officials this week for Senator Jeff Sessions' seat. Sessions has been tapped by President-elect Donald Trump to serve as U.S. Attorney General and Bentley has already begun interviews in anticipation that Sessions' appointment will be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.
