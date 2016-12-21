RTA police officer hit by car in downtown Cleveland
The officer was working with another transit officer to release a girl into her mother's custody, RTA spokeswoman Linda Krecic said. The girl was being questioned at Tower City after police believe she may have avoided paying for her ride.
