Ricky Jackson, Exonerated After 39 Years, Sues Cleveland Over Conviction
Kwame Ajamu, Dale Johnston, Ricky Jackson, Kevin Werner of Ohioans to Stop Executions, Derrick Jamison, State Rep. Nickie Antonio , Wiley Bridgeman and Joe D'Ambrosio A man imprisoned 39 years for a murder he didn't commit is suing the city of Cleveland, alleging officers framed him. ideastream's Nick Castele reports the lawsuit was filed 40 years to the day since the slaying.
