Proposed Cleveland cell phone ban languishes in City Council

A proposed Cleveland ordinance, seeking to ban the use of hand-held cellphones while driving in the city, has languished without a vote for more than four years - despite the fact that a majority of council members have signed on as co-sponsors of the legislation. At a recent council meeting, Councilman Zack Reed, who has long railed against distracted driving and originally proposed the ordinance in April 2012, said a dozen of his colleagues have added their names to the piece.

