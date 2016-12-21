Ohio's push against infant mortality needs more focus, organization: editorial
Ohio's high infant mortality rate has driven it to the top of the state's agenda, but Ohio is still trying to determine how to reduce sky-high numbers in some cities, such as Cleveland. Fortunately, there are some first-rate minds here working on the problem, such as Dr. Arthur James, and state senators Shannon Jones and Charleta B. Tavares.
