Ohio voters have spoken: A fracking b...

Ohio voters have spoken: A fracking ban would be a disaster: Jackie Stewart

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Plain Dealer

Guest columnist Jackie Stewart, state director of Energy In Depth-Ohio, argues that banning fracking would be a disaster for the state's economy. ) The U.S. Chamber of Commerce recently released a report that explains what would happen if fracking were to be banned in Ohio and across the nation - and the results are not pretty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 17 hr jjohn 20,745
Lifeline Cell Phone Reps. Wanted- FULL TIME- Gr... Sun LIFELINE CELL PHO... 1
News Ohio.com - Four cases 20 years cold (Aug '07) Sat INeedJustice 46
News Cleveland 16 mins ago 10:53 a.m.LIST | New Year... Dec 23 Cdlladora 1
FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09) Dec 23 We bombed Japan 78
Do not buy Toshiba copiers!!! (Jan '09) Dec 17 vodo 26
live from the djt hotel nyc Dec 17 weagle 5
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,926 • Total comments across all topics: 277,349,986

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC