Ohio Supreme Court vacates Maple Heights man's aggravated murder conviction

The Ohio Supreme Court on Friday overturned the aggravated murder conviction of a Maple Heights man convicted in a bar fight and shooting that left one dead. The court, in a 4-3 opinion, ruled that Cuyahoga County prosecutors did not prove "prior calculation and design" that the killing of Antwon Shannon was carefully calculated when arguing that Dajhon Walker should be convicted of aggravated murder.

