Man cited for possession of marijuana, arrested on warrant: Parma Heights Police Blotter
Drug Possession, Pearl Road: A Cleveland man, 38, was cited for possession of marijuana Dec. 16. He was also arrested on an active warrant. Fleeing/Eluding Police, Layor Drive: A 32-year-old man was arrested Dec. 20 after he fled the scene of a crime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|58 min
|granny s crinkly ...
|20,743
|Ohio.com - Four cases 20 years cold (Aug '07)
|18 hr
|INeedJustice
|46
|Cleveland 16 mins ago 10:53 a.m.LIST | New Year...
|Fri
|Cdlladora
|1
|FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09)
|Fri
|We bombed Japan
|78
|Prosecutors seek to toss cases made by rogue Oh...
|Dec 17
|Hostis Publicus
|1
|Do not buy Toshiba copiers!!! (Jan '09)
|Dec 17
|vodo
|26
|live from the djt hotel nyc
|Dec 17
|weagle
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC