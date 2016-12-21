Khlo Kardashian's boyfriend has son
The 25-year-old basketball star's former girlfriend Jordan Craig - whom he split from during the pregnancy - gave birth to the little one in Los Angeles last week and it's now been revealed he's a baby boy, a source confirmed to 'Entertainment Tonight'. Although it's no doubt tough to be in a relationship with someone who has a child with someone else, KhloAfA© is seemingly keen to get stuck in as she hired a private jet for Tristan last week to ensure he got to Los Angeles from Cleveland, Ohio, in time.
