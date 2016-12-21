Jim Brown's Amer-I-Can program to hol...

Jim Brown's Amer-I-Can program to hold pre-inauguration party in D.C., Donald Trump announces

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Plain Dealer

Cleveland Browns Hall of Famer Jim Brown's Amer-I-Can empowerment program is set to hold a pre-inauguration day party in Washington, D.C. next month, President-elect Donald Trump tweeted Friday . The guest list for the Jan. 19 party includes a number of people with Ohio connections, including Cleveland-area pastor Darrell Scott, former San Francisco 49ers owner and Youngstown native Eddie DeBartolo, and Youngstown-area businessman Bruce Zoldan, according to the announcement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr I despise most pe... 20,759
News Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13) Fri Tlaw 119
Lifeline Cell Phone Reps. Wanted- FULL TIME- Gr... Dec 25 LIFELINE CELL PHO... 1
News Ohio.com - Four cases 20 years cold (Aug '07) Dec 24 INeedJustice 46
News Cleveland 16 mins ago 10:53 a.m.LIST | New Year... Dec 23 Cdlladora 1
FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09) Dec 23 We bombed Japan 78
News Prosecutors seek to toss cases made by rogue Oh... Dec 17 Hostis Publicus 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,693 • Total comments across all topics: 277,499,043

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC