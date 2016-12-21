Jim Brown's Amer-I-Can program to hold pre-inauguration party in D.C., Donald Trump announces
Cleveland Browns Hall of Famer Jim Brown's Amer-I-Can empowerment program is set to hold a pre-inauguration day party in Washington, D.C. next month, President-elect Donald Trump tweeted Friday . The guest list for the Jan. 19 party includes a number of people with Ohio connections, including Cleveland-area pastor Darrell Scott, former San Francisco 49ers owner and Youngstown native Eddie DeBartolo, and Youngstown-area businessman Bruce Zoldan, according to the announcement.
