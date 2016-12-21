Is the tide turning for the Browns and Hue Jackson? -- Bud Shaw's You Said It
You Said It was created on the premise that the only thing Cleveland sports fans needed more than a championship was a sense of humor. Now that this city is winning pennants and championships left and right you might think You Said it has run its course.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleveland Cavs Cheat
|5 hr
|KEEP TALKING TIMMY
|8
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|jjohn
|20,745
|Lifeline Cell Phone Reps. Wanted- FULL TIME- Gr...
|20 hr
|LIFELINE CELL PHO...
|1
|Ohio.com - Four cases 20 years cold (Aug '07)
|Sat
|INeedJustice
|46
|Cleveland 16 mins ago 10:53 a.m.LIST | New Year...
|Dec 23
|Cdlladora
|1
|FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09)
|Dec 23
|We bombed Japan
|78
|Do not buy Toshiba copiers!!! (Jan '09)
|Dec 17
|vodo
|26
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC