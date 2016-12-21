Four drug cases tied to corrupt East Cleveland cops dropped
Four men convicted in drug cases investigated by corrupt East Cleveland detectives had their charges dropped Thursday in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court. The men - Jeffrey L. Brown, Khalid Dervic, Richard Hodges and Theotis Miller - withdrew their guilty pleas during a court hearing and Judge John J. Russo vacated their convictions.
