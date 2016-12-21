Former Cleveland radio host J.G. Spooner hit with new charges
Former Cleveland radio host Joseph "J.G." Spooner is charged with two new theft charges that accuse him of writing bad checks and trying to rent a room in a house he didn't own, even after he pleaded guilty to stealing from a GoFund Me account. A grand jury handed up the felony charges Thursday by information, usually a sign that a defendant is cooperating with investigators.
