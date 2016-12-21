Forest City sells Flats properties to Cleveland-area investor group eyeing development

Jumping at the chance to own a large potential development site near the Cuyahoga River, local investors have purchased 7.7 acres and eight buildings in the Flats from Forest City Realty Trust, Inc. Public records show that an investor group led by Joel Scheer paid $3.5 million Tuesday for a motley collection of industrial buildings and roughly 500 parking spaces along Stones Levee, West Third Street and Canal Road. The properties, south of Tower City, sit in the shadow of the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge and near the end of the East Ninth Street Extension.

