Forest City sells Flats properties to Cleveland-area investor group eyeing development
Jumping at the chance to own a large potential development site near the Cuyahoga River, local investors have purchased 7.7 acres and eight buildings in the Flats from Forest City Realty Trust, Inc. Public records show that an investor group led by Joel Scheer paid $3.5 million Tuesday for a motley collection of industrial buildings and roughly 500 parking spaces along Stones Levee, West Third Street and Canal Road. The properties, south of Tower City, sit in the shadow of the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge and near the end of the East Ninth Street Extension.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Crain's Cleveland Business.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|58 min
|granny s crinkly ...
|20,743
|Ohio.com - Four cases 20 years cold (Aug '07)
|18 hr
|INeedJustice
|46
|Cleveland 16 mins ago 10:53 a.m.LIST | New Year...
|Fri
|Cdlladora
|1
|FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09)
|Fri
|We bombed Japan
|78
|Prosecutors seek to toss cases made by rogue Oh...
|Dec 17
|Hostis Publicus
|1
|Do not buy Toshiba copiers!!! (Jan '09)
|Dec 17
|vodo
|26
|live from the djt hotel nyc
|Dec 17
|weagle
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC