First look: Chicago's Home of Chicken & Waffles opens in Cleveland
"It's like yin and yang," says Tonya Johnson, as she surveyed her just-opened Chicago's Home of Chicken & Waffles . She wasn't trying to be philosophical about her new restaurant-bar, which brings Southern comfort food to downtown Cleveland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|58 min
|granny s crinkly ...
|20,743
|Ohio.com - Four cases 20 years cold (Aug '07)
|18 hr
|INeedJustice
|46
|Cleveland 16 mins ago 10:53 a.m.LIST | New Year...
|Fri
|Cdlladora
|1
|FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09)
|Fri
|We bombed Japan
|78
|Prosecutors seek to toss cases made by rogue Oh...
|Dec 17
|Hostis Publicus
|1
|Do not buy Toshiba copiers!!! (Jan '09)
|Dec 17
|vodo
|26
|live from the djt hotel nyc
|Dec 17
|weagle
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC