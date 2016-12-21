Drunk woman accuses friend driving he...

Drunk woman accuses friend driving her home of assault: Cleveland Heights police blotter

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Disturbance, Noble Road: At 2:20 a.m. Dec. 24, police were called to a home where a woman, 23, was found to be highly intoxicated and very emotional. Also present was the woman's friend, a 24-year-old woman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr Obama could have WON 20,758
News Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13) Fri Tlaw 119
Lifeline Cell Phone Reps. Wanted- FULL TIME- Gr... Dec 25 LIFELINE CELL PHO... 1
News Ohio.com - Four cases 20 years cold (Aug '07) Dec 24 INeedJustice 46
News Cleveland 16 mins ago 10:53 a.m.LIST | New Year... Dec 23 Cdlladora 1
FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09) Dec 23 We bombed Japan 78
News Prosecutors seek to toss cases made by rogue Oh... Dec 17 Hostis Publicus 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,981 • Total comments across all topics: 277,481,694

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC